The Department of the Navy Rapid Capabilities Office has unveiled the National Security Plug and Play Consortium

The Creative Defense Foundation will oversee the new consortium

The alliance aims to accelerate research of security technologies, particularly those that are ready for integration with existing systems

The Department of the Navy Rapid Capabilities Office announced Tuesday that it has launched a new industry consortium aimed at helping the department adopt advanced capabilities into operational use more quickly through collaborations with technology firms and innovators.

The DONRCO’s new National Security Plug and Play Consortium will be managed by the Creative Defense Foundation.

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What Is the National Security Plug and Play Consortium?

The consortium will pursue accelerated research, prototyping and production efforts using a range of other transaction agreements to move projects forward outside traditional acquisition timelines.

NSGPPC will prioritize technologies that can be readily integrated with systems already in use, easing the path for non-traditional vendors and commercial off-the-shelf products to reach the Department of the Navy. Its scope spans all Navy domains and supports a mix of engagement methods, including prize challenges, commercial solutions openings and wargaming exercises.

“Through the NSPPC, the DONRCO is providing our partners across the Portfolio Acquisition Executives and their Rapid Capability Cells with another tool to meet their demand signals,” said Jim Juster, DONRCO deputy director. “Delivering at the speed of relevance is at the heart of the DONRCO, and the consortium is a means to make that happen.”

The Creative Defense Foundation plans to convene the consortium’s inaugural meeting on Sept. 18, to be attended by member organizations, Department of War officials, congressional stakeholders and defense industry representatives.

What Is the Creative Defense Foundation?

The Creative Defense Foundation is a nonprofit organization built to bridge the gap between government and industry, working to connect defense officials, lawmakers, and the country’s intrapreneurs and entrepreneurs to work through some of the nation’s toughest defense-related problems, frequently through smaller, closed-door gatherings. Its broader aim is to help shape a defense sector that can move quickly and adapt technologically as global threats grow more complicated. Its Creative Disruptors series give tech executives direct access to senior officials, members of Congress and investors in a setting built for candid, productive dialogue.