DOT has tapped Jack Albright to lead its technology operations in an acting capacity

Albright succeeds Pavan Pidugu, who departed the agency effective Sept. 4

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will explore AI adoption, federal shared services and more

The Department of Transportation has appointed technology executive Jack Albright as its acting chief digital and information officer and deputy chief information officer for IT shared services , FedScoop reported Friday.

As federal agencies continue reshaping their technology leadership structures to keep pace with modernization demands, transitions such as this one highlight the ongoing evolution of how civilian departments manage their IT operations. Representatives from several agencies, including DOT, the Department of Labor and the Department of the Interior, will speak at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29, which will cover AI adoption, federal shared services, trusted information sharing and IT modernization. Register now to hear from leaders shaping the future of federal civilian technology.

DOT confirmed the leadership change in an update to its website Friday.

What Led to the Vacancy at DOT?

Albright’s appointment follows the departure of Pavan Pidugu , whose last day as chief digital and information officer was Friday, Sept. 4.

During his tenure, Pidugu, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, oversaw the department’s shift to Gmail and a shared digital environment. He also led the establishment of T-Cloud, an initiative aimed at protecting IT assets and accelerating technology development.

Who Is Jack Albright?

Albright is a technology executive with more than 24 years of experience in IT, spanning strategic planning, policy, application and systems development, enterprise architecture, mobile computing, cybersecurity, and cloud services, according to his DOT biography.

He joined the agency’s Office of the Chief Digital and Information Officer as associate CIO for IT shared services in March 2016 and moved into the role of deputy CIO for the department in December 2020, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before joining DOT’s central technology office, Albright spent more than 10 years as CIO of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. He earlier served as information resources manager for PHMSA’s predecessor agency, the Research and Special Programs Administration.

What Does the Leadership Change Mean for DOT’s Tech Agenda?

Albright takes the helm as the department continues to advance several modernization efforts. DOT is moving forward with a potential $1.9 billion 1DOT digital services blanket purchase agreement aimed at consolidating its IT infrastructure, part of a broader push under DOT Secretary Sean Duffy to open new contract opportunities for industry tied to infrastructure investment and safety priorities. The office has also leaned into artificial intelligence, from DOT’s AI for Transportation Planning and Design initiative to its role in shaping AI procurement strategies alongside NASA and the General Services Administration.