The Pentagon is planning to cut pricey conventional weapons to protect its drone and autonomous systems funding if Congress does not pass $350 billion in defense money

DOW CTO Emil Michael described the choice as portfolio balancing, weighing how much exquisite weaponry to give up to keep funding cheap autonomous systems

The funding sits in a reconciliation bill, which Trump called Recon 3.0

The Pentagon would consider cutting expensive conventional weapon systems to preserve its spending on low-cost drones and autonomous systems if Congress does not approve $350 billion in defense funding through budget reconciliation, Breaking Defense reported Friday.

Emil Michael, undersecretary for research and engineering and chief technology officer at the Department of War, told an audience at the Hudson Institute that the agency is prepared to defend its drive to buy large numbers of inexpensive, high-tech systems even without the reconciliation money. Michael, a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, described the decision as a matter of balancing a portfolio — weighing how much of the military’s “exquisite weapons and systems” to give up to keep funding low-cost autonomous weapons.

A large share of the $350 billion is tied to autonomous systems such as drones, mine-detection tools and uncrewed maritime craft.

Potomac Officers Club’s DOW Summer Series of defense-focused GovCon events will discuss legacy weapon systems and drones in depth. Make sure you have the 2026 Army Summit on June 18, the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30, and the 2026 Navy Summit on August 27 on your calendars. Someone from your DIB organization should be in attendance.

Why Is the $350B Reconciliation Funding Uncertain?

The administration requested roughly $1.5 trillion for fiscal 2027. The regular budget accounts for about $1.15 trillion; the rest is funded by the reconciliation bill. Congress members raised concerns that placing much of the military’s modernization in that second pot could put defense programs at risk should the legislation stall.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Senate Defense Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, said a fresh reconciliation bill that includes defense dollars is “not an option,” a view Appropriations Chair Susan Collins, R-Maine, echoed.

How Are Trump and Hegseth Pushing the $350B Defense Bill?

President Donald Trump has been pressing for fast action. In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, he urged Republicans to pass the $350 billion measure without delay, branding it “Recon 3.0” and saying it would pay for the Golden Dome missile defense effort, a Navy “Golden Fleet,” the F-47 fighter and the B-21 bomber, restocked munitions, and space and drone investments.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 awardee, has met with House Republicans, including Budget Chair Jodey Arrington and Republican Study Committee Chair August Pfluger to advance the defense funding, according to The Hill.

The measure would mark the third reconciliation attempt of this Congress, following the 2025 tax law and the newly signed immigration bill.