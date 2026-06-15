The U.S. Army has upgraded its career feedback program to give leaders faster insight into retention trends

The new mobile-friendly features enable soldiers to complete surveys at key career milestones

The DACES platform delivers near real-time feedback on retention, career satisfaction and workplace climate

The U.S. Army has modernized the Department of the Army Career Engagement Survey, or DACES , in an effort to give leaders broader visibility into retention trends and soldier feedback through a mobile-friendly survey suite integrated with personnel management systems.

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How Has the Army Updated DACES?

The revamped survey program, part of the Army’s Human Resource Continuous Transformation initiative, collects soldier feedback at key points in their careers, the service said in an article published June 2.

New features include QR code access at transition centers and integration with the Integrated Personnel and Pay System-Army, prompting participation during separation and reenlistment processes. The upgraded platform delivers near real-time insights into retention, career satisfaction and command climate.

What New Features Are Available?

Soldiers leaving the service can now complete exit surveys using QR codes at transition sites, enhancing participation and data collection. The Army uses the feedback to identify factors driving retention and separation decisions. Col. Angela Chipman, chief of the military personnel accessions and retention division within the directorate of military personnel management, said the approach provides insight into why soldiers remain in service or choose to leave, similar to corporate talent management systems. Early findings show that pay and housing benefits remain key considerations, alongside assignment preferences, duty locations and personal fulfillment.