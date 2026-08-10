Vice Adm. James Downey will retire after four decades of Navy service

Rear Adm. Pete Small has taken over as acting head of NAVSEA following a leadership transition

Rear Adm. Todd Weeks has succeeded Downey as portfolio acquisition executive for industrial operations

Rear Adm. Pete Small has assumed acting command of Naval Sea Systems Command following a change of command ceremony held Aug. 6 at the Washington Navy Yard, NAVSEA announced.

Small relieved Vice Adm. James Downey , who had led the command since January 2024 and is set to retire after 40 years of service to the Navy. Rear Adm. Todd Weeks also succeeded Downey as portfolio acquisition executive for industrial operations during the same ceremony, presided over by Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby .

Who Is Pete Small?

Small most recently led the Naval Surface and Undersea Warfare Centers beginning in June 2025, while also serving as the command’s chief engineer and deputy commander for naval systems engineering since June 2024. He previously served as major program manager of the Unmanned Maritime Systems program and held leadership roles in the Advanced Undersea Systems Program Office and the Columbia-class Submarine Program Office.

NAVSEA said Small facilitated coordination between NAVSEA engineering organizations and the warfare centers, serving as a link between the technical community and operational forces. Under his leadership, NAVSEA accelerated the delivery of technologies, sustainment capabilities and engineering support to program offices, depots and fleet customers in support of fleet readiness and force generation.

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Who Is Todd Weeks?

Weeks, a submarine officer and acquisition professional, now leads the Department of the Navy’s contracting activity that handles depot-maintenance execution, operational readiness and fleet technical support. He previously served as director of in-service submarines and the industrial base, and as program executive officer for both strategic submarines and undersea warfare systems.

What Did Downey Accomplish as NAVSEA Commander?

Downey’s tenure was marked by a 30-percent rise in submarine maintenance throughput and a 40-percent reduction in work stoppages. His command also delivered a breakthrough in Navy financial auditability and oversaw the Navy’s salvage effort following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.