The Federal Communications Commission has selected the ioXt Alliance as the new lead administrator for the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program, advancing implementation of the agency’s voluntary cybersecurity labeling initiative for consumer Internet of Things devices.

The FCC said Monday ioXt will work with stakeholders to help operationalize the program, designed to provide consumers with clearer security information when purchasing connected products and to incentivize stronger cybersecurity practices across the IoT ecosystem.

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FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the designation ensures the program will be implemented in a way that supports consumer awareness while advancing national and cybersecurity priorities.

The agency’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau determined that ioXt meets the program’s requirements.

What Responsibilities Will ioXt Take On?

“Our responsibility as Lead Administrator is to ensure that this program delivers measurable security outcomes. We are committed to strengthening trust across the entire IoT product for everyone,” said Gary Jabara, CEO and founder of ioXt.

In said role, ioXt will recommend cybersecurity standards and testing procedures, develop a consumer outreach strategy, and serve as a liaison between the FCC and cybersecurity labeling administrators. The organization will also support label design updates and ongoing stakeholder engagement as the program matures, provide cost estimates for program operations, and participate in a cost-sharing structure with other administrators.

According to ioXt, the designation supports alignment with federal guidance and emerging international IoT security frameworks, positioning the program to reduce fragmentation across global markets.

The FCC will retain oversight of the initiative, including final authority on standards and implementation decisions.

How Does the Cyber Trust Mark Program Work?

Under the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program, qualified devices will carry a standardized label intended to help consumers identify products that meet baseline cybersecurity requirements. The program builds on prior public- and private-sector efforts and is modeled, in part, on initiatives such as ENERGY STAR, which use labeling to influence market behavior. It is designed to strengthen transparency, encourage manufacturers to adopt stronger security practices and reduce risks associated with connected devices in homes and businesses.