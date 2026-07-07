NASA is seeking industry feedback for the second phase of its Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destination contract

The draft request for proposals is part of the agency’s strategy to transition LEO activities from the International Space Station

The deadline for responses is on July 27, with an informational briefing on July 9 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston

NASA on Monday issued a draft request for proposals from U.S. companies interested in participating in the next phase of its Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations program, an initiative aimed at ensuring continued U.S. access to low Earth orbit after the International Space Station is retired.

“NASA’s review reflects what we’ve been hearing from industry throughout this process. Industry believes it can meet the timelines and that a viable commercial marketplace exists where NASA is one customer among many,” said NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, a 2026 Wash100 winner. “We’re focused on supporting those efforts, enabling the capabilities that make this transition possible, and doing all we can to ensure the United States maintains a continuous human presence in low Earth orbit.”

Government and industry leaders will gather at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to discuss the evolving priorities driving U.S. air and space operations. The event will feature senior officials from the Department of the Air Force, U.S. Space Force, NASA and the defense industrial base as they examine modernization initiatives, emerging acquisition opportunities and technologies supporting future missions. Registration is still open!

What Is the Commercial Low Earth Orbit Contract?

Rather than developing and operating its own replacement for the International Space Station, NASA plans to procure services from privately owned and operated commercial space stations. Under the approach, commercial providers would be responsible for developing, operating and maintaining orbital platforms while NASA purchases capabilities needed to conduct astronaut missions, scientific research and technology demonstrations.

What Is the Purpose of the Draft RFP?

The draft RFP outlines the agency’s plan to procure commercial low Earth orbit services through Federal Acquisition Regulation-based contracts awarded via full and open competition, reflecting confidence from industry that sufficient private investment exists to support the emerging market. Under the proposed acquisition approach, NASA may award firm-fixed-price, multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts for the development, certification and delivery of commercial space station services. The agency expects to select two or more companies during the initial development phase before conducting a competitive task-order process for final design, testing, evaluation and certification activities.

The agency will host an industry briefing for the draft RFP on July 9 at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. The deadline for industry feedback is on July 27.