Kelly Hammett has been named executive director of the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center

He will advise AFNWC leadership on the acquisition, sustainment and modernization of nuclear weapons systems

Hammett succeeds Joseph Oder, who moved to a senior strategic deterrence role at Air Force headquarters

The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center has appointed Kelly Hammett as executive director , where he will support the center’s nuclear modernization mission.

Kelly Hammett will join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 as a panelist discussing military technology advancement. Hear from Hammett and other leaders shaping the future of air and space operations. Secure your spot now.

AFNWC said Thursday Hammett succeeded Joseph Oder, who transitioned to Headquarters Air Force as assistant deputy chief of staff for strategic deterrence and nuclear integration.

What Will Kelly Hammett Do at AFNWC?

In his new role, Hammett will serve as the principal adviser to the AFNWC commander on the acquisition, sustainment and modernization of U.S. nuclear weapons systems. AFNWC oversees the lifecycle management of systems supporting two legs of the nuclear triad, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, gravity bombs and nuclear command, control and communications capabilities.

What Experience Does Hammett Bring to the Role?

Hammett most recently served as director and program executive officer of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office, where he managed research, development and procurement efforts for classified space initiatives.

A member of the Senior Executive Service, he has held multiple acquisition leadership roles throughout his civilian career, including serving as director and chief engineer of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Directed Energy Directorate.

Prior to entering civilian service, Hammett completed 20 years of active-duty service in the Air Force, working largely on directed energy weapon programs.