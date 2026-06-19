GSA has sought feedback on a draft AI data safeguarding clause

The proposed clause outlines requirements for LLM use in contracting

The 2026 FedCiv Summit will examine AI, cloud and procurement trends

The General Services Administration has begun seeking public input on a draft GSA Acquisition Regulation clause outlining requirements to protect government data within large language models and other artificial intelligence tools.

As federal agencies continue to develop policies governing the use of AI, government and industry leaders are also examining the technologies, acquisition strategies and security requirements shaping AI adoption across the civilian sector. Attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 FedCiv Summit on Oct. 29 and join experts as they discuss AI implementation, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity priorities and procurement trends. Save your seat now!

In a notice published Wednesday in the Federal Register, GSA said public comments are due Aug. 3.

The agency also plans to host a public listening session on July 14.

What Is the Proposed GSA Clause?

GSA’s Office of Acquisition Policy said the proposed GSAR clause intends to address data protection, intellectual property and ethical AI development concerns when LLMs are used to process government data.

The agency said the updated draft was informed by principles outlined in an executive order on AI development and use and memos from the Office of Management and Budget.

According to the notice, the draft clause addresses the security, integrity and handling of government data used within LLM systems and is intended to support the acquisition of AI technologies across federal agencies. The draft clause may be used in GSA governmentwide contracts, including the Federal Supply Schedule and OASIS+ vehicles.

What Feedback Is GSA Seeking?

As part of the request for comments, GSA is seeking stakeholder input on five areas:

Changes to the clause prescription and their effectiveness in addressing previous concerns about the scope of the clause

and their effectiveness in addressing previous concerns about the scope of the clause Requirements governing government data ownership, data protection and contractor accountability

The clarity of roles and responsibilities assigned to contractors, LLM developers, LLM system operators, LLM system integrators and LLM service providers, as well as the accuracy of flowdown provisions

LLM system operators, LLM system integrators and LLM service providers, as well as the accuracy of flowdown provisions Implementation of the flowdown clauses

Risks associated with foreign ownership or control of LLMs that could affect government data, outputs or decisions without a change in the contracting entity

GSA said stakeholder feedback will help inform potential future actions, including deviations and formal rulemaking related to the proposed clause.

How Does the Proposed AI Clause Align With GSA’s Acquisition Modernization Efforts?

The proposed clause comes as GSA continues to advance acquisition modernization initiatives across the federal government.

In August 2025, GSA addressed the potential impacts of the Revolutionary FAR Overhaul initiative on the System for Award Management website. The agency also established the Office of Centralized Acquisition Services within the Federal Acquisition Service to oversee the government’s purchase of common goods and services.

In May, GSA issued a solicitation for the potential $700 million Next-Generation IT Solutions blanket purchase agreement to support technology modernization efforts.