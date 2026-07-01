TRANSCOM is seeking industry and academic offerors for CRADA opportunities involving maritime autonomous surface ship studies

The combatant command wants to further examine the utility of using dual-use unmanned surface ships for critical cargo missions

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U.S. Transportation Command is looking for partners in industry and academia to consider for entry into cooperative research and development agreements involving dual-use maritime autonomous surface ships, or MASS, supporting Pentagon needs across global supply chains.

According to a June 15 request for information posted on SAM.gov, TRANSCOM aims to produce study results on the uses, limitations and delivered value of MASS systems. These studies will issue findings on technical and operational maturity, uses, economics, underlying technologies, and the risks and benefits of emerging MASS systems.

White papers from offerors should describe their systems in development. They should also demonstrate experience, expertise and success in developing and operating on-demand MASS systems suitable for delivery of personnel and cargo. TRANSCOM anticipates CRADAs resulting from this RFI as being in effect for about 24 months, though the duration is negotiable.

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The deadline for white paper submission is Monday, July 6. Small businesses are encouraged to respond to this announcement.

What Are Research Topics Involving Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships?

A few potential research topics involving maritime autonomous surface ships include:

Current state of the practice for MASS as a contracted distribution method

A strategic projection and proliferation of MASS technologies expected to achieve commercial and military viability over two-, five- and 10-year timeframes

Evaluation of new Pentagon operational concepts and mission sets , such as operations in inland waterway and open oceans, made possible by on-demand and highly-reliable MASS technology

Business case and return on investment requirements for both government and commercial entities to establish long-term surge capability agreements

Operational feasibility, flexibility and limitations for various implementation models and use cases of MASS technologies across diverse maritime environments

What Are MASS Systems?

MASS systems usually operate with varying degrees of human input, using sensors and AI-powered navigation applications across many ranges and timespans, according to DefenseScoop. This RFI reflects TRANSCOM’s goals to examine and use unmanned technologies to improve its logistics and mobility operations like port security, infrastructure protection and short-range deliveries. These are considered critical to success in combat.

What Is TRANSCOM?

The U.S. Transportation Command conducts globally integrated military operations, led by the Joint Deployment and Distribution Enterprise, and provides capabilities to project and sustain the joint force. The combatant command recently opened a new Joint Operations and Mission Planning Center to centralize the Pentagon’s most critical transportation and flight planning operations in one facility.