DOW and VA must establish systems for sharing personnel and medical records within 180 days

DOW must send current service members’ personnel and health records to VA upon discharge

Future medical and personnel IT contracts must require interoperability with military and VA records systems

President Donald Trump has ordered the Department of War and Department of Veterans Affairs to establish systems for faster sharing of military personnel and medical records as service members transition to civilian life.

The executive order, signed Sept. 8, directs the departments to update IT systems, create digital tools and modify relevant IT contracts.

The order’s focus on AI, digital tools and interoperable health records aligns with priorities at federal health agencies. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Healthcare Summit will bring together senior leaders from HHS, the Defense Health Agency and Veterans Health Administration to discuss FY27 contracting priorities, including AI, data privacy and digital modernization. Register today !

How Will DOW & VA Change Records Sharing?

Within 180 days, the departments must establish IT systems and policy guidance for ongoing sharing of Official Military Personnel Files and Service Treatment Records from the start of military service until veterans no longer require VA benefits. The order also directs DOW to send current service members’ personnel and health records to VA immediately upon discharge or release from military service.

Within 120 days, DOW and VA, in consultation with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Management and Budget, must review relevant IT contracts. Future contracts for medical and personnel systems must require interoperability with military and VA records systems.

What Digital Tools Will Veterans Receive?

The departments have 180 days to create and deploy digital tools using artificial intelligence and other emerging capabilities to streamline veterans’ applications for benefits. The tools are to provide a comprehensive single source that also includes job training and opportunities offered by the Department of Labor.

How Will the Order Address Employment?

The order directs DOW, in consultation with the Labor and Veterans Affairs departments, to update transition and workforce programs within 180 days.

Departing service members are to be connected with specific open jobs related to their skills and interests or enrolled in eligible education, employment or training programs. They are also to be connected with veterans’ representatives who can assist with healthcare, disability, home loan, job placement or education benefits.