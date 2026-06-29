NASA has announced the awardees for its 2025 Announcement of Collaboration Opportunity

Thirty-seven companies will execute 41 proposals centered on technologies to be used on the Moon and in Mars

Lockheed Martin was one of the chosen candidates and will design a power transfer system fit for lunar conditions

NASA announced Friday that it has chosen 41 proposals from its 2025 Announcement of Collaboration Opportunity that will contribute various technologies for its missions to the Moon and Mars.

The agency selected entries from 37 companies including Lockheed Martin and Aerojet Rocketdyne for private-public partnerships with periods of performance between 12 months and two years.

Lockheed Martin is one of the sponsors of the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit, taking place on July 30. Register now and be part of dialogues on commercial space relay, interoperability in space optical networks and other issues affecting the air and space domains.

What Are Some of the Selected Proposals About?

Lockheed Martin submitted at least three proposals, one of which is a wireless energy transfer system equipped with fiber lasers that can provide continuous power to astronauts exploring the Moon’s surface.

KMI Space calls its proposed payload attachment system Asteria, which will be designed with a controlled-release adhesive to attach to old and next-generation orbital assets. Asteria is being developed to be non-destructive and capable of attachment without pre-installed infrastructure.

Moonprint Solutions, a small enterprise focused on manufacturing products for NASA and the Department of War, plans to develop flexible isolation covers that can protect rovers, robotic joints and other equipment from dust on the Moon and in Mars.

Who Are the Other Companies Chosen for the 2025 Announcement of Collaboration Opportunity?

The 41 proposals came from companies including Advanced Cooling Technologies, Axiom Space, Blue Origin and Teledyne Energy Systems, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies. Advanced Space, Canopy Aerospace & Defense and Starpath Robotics were also awardees. The organizations will use NASA’s technologies, subject matter experts and facilities to develop their products.