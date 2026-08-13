Golden Dome’s SBI contenders have cleared the first of four demonstration milestones

Guetlein says a production decision will depend on affordability and scalability

The 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 will explore AI, autonomous systems and more

Gen. Michael Guetlein , director of the Golden Dome for America and a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said the 12 companies competing to develop space-based interceptors, or SBIs, for the missile defense initiative have passed the first of four tests in the Space Force’s demonstration effort , Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

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What Are the 4 Gates in the SBI Demonstration Competition?

At a conference Tuesday in Huntsville, Alabama, Guetlein said the demonstration effort is structured as a prize-based competition that requires the 12 competing firms to advance through four sequential gates, or tests, before a production decision is made.

“Gate 1 is to get the design in place and do component level testing. Gate 2 is to build a capability that can go into outer space. Gate 3 is to prove that that capability works in outer space. Gate 4 is to prove that the capability actually works as part of the broader Golden Dome architecture,” Guetlein said.

He noted that all 12 providers are progressing well and have moved into Gate 2 following the closure of Gate 1. He added that a final decision on the program’s direction will follow the completion of all four gates.

“And once they get through all those four gates, four tests, if you will, in a prize-based competition, then we will make a decision: is it affordable, is it scalable?” he explained.

Will Golden Dome Move to SBI Production?

Guetlein said the Golden Dome office has not submitted any operational requests for production capabilities and will not do so until the contenders demonstrate through the prize-based competition that those capabilities are effective, scalable and affordable.

“At that point, we will then make a decision if we are going to move into production or not,” he added.

What Is the Scope of the SBI Program?

In April, Space Systems Command awarded up to $3.2 billion in other transaction authority agreements to 12 companies to support development of a space-based missile defense capability under the Space Force’s Space-Based Interceptor program. The awards covered 20 contracts spanning three categories of interceptors: boost-phase, mid-course and glide-phase missile defense.

Guetlein said the competition was able to move quickly to contract because SSC’s portfolio acquisition executive developed a prize-based structure that had not previously existed for this type of effort.

What Is Golden Dome for America?

Golden Dome for America is DOW’s homeland missile defense initiative aimed at countering advanced ballistic, hypersonic and other aerial threats through a layered architecture of space-based and terrestrial defense systems.

The Space Force recently announced plans to demonstrate its proposed space-based missile defense architecture by the end of 2026 , with flight tests of prototype missile interceptors expected to begin in 2027 as part of the Golden Dome program.