The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has appointed Marc Kuzmicki as deputy chief of intelligence

Kuzmicki has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement

DEA intelligence-driven operations include Operation Fentanyl Free America and Operation Overdrive

Marc Kuzmicki has been promoted from assistant special agent in charge to deputy chief of intelligence at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, he announced in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. His new role information on the professional networking site says he is both deputy assistant administrator and deputy chief of intelligence.

“As the threat environment evolves, so must the way we use intelligence. Our adversaries operate as networks, and our intelligence enterprise must see the network – connecting information across cases, organizations, partners, and borders to create a decision advantage,” Kuzmicki said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to help lead that effort alongside an exceptional team.”

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What Experience Does Marc Kuzmicki Bring to the Role?

Kuzmicki has been working at the DEA for 18 years. He started as a special agent/group supervisor in their Los Angeles operations, and co-founded the Los Angeles Special Response Team. He was then stationed in Reno, Nevada and was a resident agent in charge for the northern Nevada region.

Kuzmicki was assigned to the DEA headquarters in 2021. As assistant special agent in charge, he led initiatives in various areas, from operational strategy to intelligence integration and organizational modernization.

Before joining the DEA, Kuzmicki was an officer in the New York Police Department in Brooklyn. In his four years in service, he specialized in community policing, patrolling and anti-robbery operations.

What Are Some of the DEA’s Intelligence-Driven Accomplishments?

Kuzmicki steps into the DEA’s intelligence leadership at a time when the agency is optimizing intel operations to reach operational targets. In March, the agency reported that its Operation Fentanyl Free America has resulted in the seizure of more than 4.7 million fentanyl pills and almost 2,396 pounds of fentanyl powder.

In 2024, DEA Chief of Intelligence Carrie Thompson laid out the accomplishments of Operation Overdrive, a data-driven, intelligence-led operation that aims to identify and dismantle drug networks in the highest-violence, highest-overdose areas, working with local threat assessments to target the worst offenders. Phase One covered 34 locations, Phase Two 57 and Phase Three 32 locations, with more than 1,800 arrests, over 1,400 firearms and 13 million-plus deadly fentanyl doses seized at the time.