NASA is seeking industry input on a new contract supporting operations and maintenance at key Florida launch facilities

The planned SIMO contract vehicle will provide maintenance, logistics and technical support across Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral

The selected contractor will provide upkeep for roughly 900 facilities and critical infrastructure systems

NASA has issued a sources sought notice to gather industry feedback on a planned Spaceport Infrastructure, Maintenance and Operations, or SIMO, contract .

What Is the Scope of the SIMO Contract?

According to the notice published Tuesday on SAM.gov, the firm-fixed-price contract will cover maintenance, operations, logistics and technical services supporting facilities, systems, equipment and utilities, or FSEU, at Kennedy Space Center, or KSC, and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The contractor will provide support for more than 30 government and commercial customers.

Responsibilities are expected to include preventive and reactive maintenance for approximately 900 facilities, covering electrical systems, fire alarm and suppression systems, water and wastewater infrastructure, transportation assets, facility structures, heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment and other FSEU.

What Is the SIMO Contract?

The SIMO contract will replace KSC’s current $608.7 million Base Operations and Spaceport Services, or BOSS, contract, which was awarded to PAE-SGT Partners in 2018. Unlike the proposed arrangement, NASA will retain engineering authority for assigned FSEU, including engineering analysis, causal determination, technical disposition, corrective actions and system evaluations.

The agency will oversee and coordinate all spaceport integration efforts at the center, including real-time monitoring, conflict resolution and customer communications. In addition, NASA will manage scheduling, outage coordination and infrastructure impact management, burn coordination, transport integration and hardware movement oversight.

Contract work is expected to begin no earlier than April 2027. Interested vendors should submit their responses by July 1.