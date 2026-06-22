Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Andy Kim, D-N.J., proposed legislation to reform the Bureau of Industry and Security

The bipartisan bill is designed to strengthen export control of military and civil dual-use products

Sen. Kim emphasized the importance of preventing sensitive technologies from proliferating in countries of concern

Sens. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and Andy Kim, D-N.J., have introduced a bipartisan bill to boost funding and reform the Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security.

In a statement issued Thursday on Sen. Cramer’s website, the lawmakers said the Bureau of Industry and Security License Administration Enhancement Act would help refine the export and licensing process for military and civil dual-use technologies, particularly when they are shipped to adversarial countries such as China.

What Are the Provisions of the BIS License Administration Enhancement Act?

Under the legislation, new technical advisory committees will be created to review export controls of computer and defense technologies ranging from chips to artificial intelligence, robotics, aerospace systems and weapons of mass destruction. The committee members will be required to sign non-disclosure agreements and replaced every three years.

The bill would also require the Commerce Department to review a 2025 BIS rule on anti-smuggling of AI chips, giving the agency 120 days to submit a report to Congress.

What Are Cramer and Kim’s Roles With BIS?

Cramer and Kim are members of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee, whose jurisdiction includes the Department of Commerce. The Bureau of Industry and Security was established within the department to combat potential threats of dual-use products to U.S. security.

“The Bureau of Industry and Security is charged with the significant behind-the-scenes task of evaluating risks associated with foreign ownership of our most sensitive exports. Reforming the bureau is a critical element to make sure our exports aren’t ending up in the hands of adversaries like China,” Cramer remarked.

Kim commented that their legislation “builds on essential bipartisan commitment to strengthen our export controls, safeguard America’s competitive edge, and keep our most advanced technology out of the hands of China and other adversaries.”