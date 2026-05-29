NSA has launched a centralized hub for zero trust implementation resources

The new portal consolidates implementation guides, checklists and cybersecurity recommendations

The initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of zero trust cybersecurity practices

The National Security Agency has launched a Zero Trust Implementation Guides webpage that centralizes access to the agency’s zero trust cybersecurity resources, including previously released implementation guidance, technical recommendations and interactive tools designed to help organizations strengthen their cyber defenses.

As agencies continue to modernize cybersecurity and secure critical data environments, zero trust remains a key pillar of national security. These priorities will be among the topics shaping discussions at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24. Register now.

NSA said Thursday the webpage provides access to NSA’s Primer, Discovery, Phase One and Phase Two Zero Trust Implementation Guides and will be updated as additional guidance becomes available. The resource hub is intended to make zero trust information more accessible and help organizations plan and implement cybersecurity architectures aligned with their operational requirements.

What Resources Does the New Webpage Provide?

According to NSA, the webpage translates technical documentation into an interactive format featuring activities, checklists, reports and task-based resources that organizations can use to assess capabilities and prioritize zero trust initiatives.

The site also provides access to NSA’s zero trust pillar guidance and cybersecurity information sheets, allowing organizations to explore recommendations covering areas such as identity, devices, networks, applications, data and security automation.

“Our Zero Trust Implementation Guidelines present a holistic approach to cybersecurity,” said NSA’s critical government systems chief of operations. “The ZIGs framework enables enterprises, particularly those in the defense sector, to modularly organize and prioritize the guidance aligned with their specific security requirements, budget, and maturity level, driving towards a proactive and robust security culture.”

How Do the Zero Trust Implementation Guides Support Adoption?

The NSA released the Primer and Discovery Phase guides earlier this year as part of a series of reports intended to support efforts to achieve target-level zero trust capabilities. The Phase One and Phase Two guidance followed in February.

The series organizes the 152 activities outlined in the Department of War’s Zero Trust Strategy into a five-phase implementation model that organizations can tailor to their mission requirements, cybersecurity maturity levels and available resources.

Primer discusses how the guidelines were developed and how it is intended to be used. The Discovery Phase guidance focuses on establishing foundational visibility across enterprise environments and identifying critical data, applications, assets and services for zero trust prioritization. Phase One outlines 36 activities supporting 30 zero trust capabilities, while Phase Two includes 41 additional activities designed to help organizations progress toward target-level zero trust maturity.

What Security Functions Are Covered?

NSA said the guidelines provide recommendations for key cybersecurity functions, including identity and access management, device security, infrastructure protection, data security, and network controls.

The guidance also covers automation, orchestration and artificial intelligence-enabled security capabilities to improve threat detection, response actions and real-time access decisions.

What Is Zero Trust?

According to NSA, zero trust is a flexible cybersecurity framework that assumes no user, device or system should be trusted by default and instead relies on continuous verification, monitoring and granular access controls to reduce risk and limit the impact of potential breaches.