Space Force logo. The Space Force selected Blue Origin for a potential SLC-14 lease at Vandenberg SFB
The U.S. Space Force has selected Blue Origin for a potential agreement to develop and operate Space Launch Complex-14 at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California for future heavy and super heavy rocket launches.
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Space Force Selects Blue Origin for Potential Use of Vandenberg’s SLC-14

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The U.S. Space Force is advancing negotiations with Blue Origin to provide heavy and super-heavy launch capabilities at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The service said Tuesday that it has selected Blue Origin for a potential lease agreement to develop and operate Space Launch Complex-14.

Space Force Selects Blue Origin for Potential Use of Vandenberg's SLC-14

The Space Force is expanding its partnership with industry to support missions. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 will feature Space Force and Department of War leaders to discuss potential collaboration opportunities with industry. Register today.

How Did the Space Force Select Blue Origin for SLC-14?

The selection follows a request for information the Space Force issued in December 2025 to identify launch service providers capable of developing heavy and super-heavy launch infrastructure at SLC-14.

According to the service, respondents were evaluated based on several criteria, including technical capability, financial maturity and alignment with U.S. government requirements.

Blue Origin will now enter discussions with Space Launch Delta 30, Vanderberg’s host unit, to finalize the terms and conditions of a real property use agreement.

Before any construction or launch activities begin, the project must also complete safety assessments and environmental impact analyses.

“The down-selection of Blue Origin to continue in the process for final determination of a lease at SLC-14 represents a critical milestone at the Vandenberg Spaceport,” USSF Col. James Horne III, commander of SLD 30, stated.

Why Is SLC-14 Critical to Space Launch Expansion?

SLC-14, located at the southernmost point of Vandenberg, has been identified as the most suitable site for supporting large launch operations. The Space Force said increasing launch capacity will support the deployment of larger satellites, improve the resilience of space architectures and accelerate the reconstitution of satellite constellations.

“By taking the next steps to further develop heavy and super-heavy space launch capabilities at SLC-14, we’re continuing to unleash our capacity to execute full-spectrum space operations for the nation,” Horne added.

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