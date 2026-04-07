Gen. Chance Saltzman , the U.S. Space Force’s chief of space operations and a four-time Wash100 Award winner, has authorized the establishment of the SF/S9 Force Design and Analysis Group to assume responsibilities initially envisioned for the proposed Space Futures Command, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Reserve your place at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to gain insights from senior leaders on integrating advanced technologies and strengthening air and space capabilities.

What Is the Role of the New SF/S9 Office?

The SF/S9 office will focus on assessing the future operating environment, shaping operational concepts, maintaining the service’s force design and advancing science and technology initiatives. In addition, SF/S9 will oversee development of the Space Force’s long-range “Objective Force” plan, outlining force structure and capability requirements over a 15-year horizon.

How Will the SF/S9 Office Be Established?

According to a March 31 memo, the new staff organization at the Space Force headquarters will be formally established on April 21 to support Saltzman in his role as Force Design Architect for Space. Air Force Secretary Troy Meink , a 2026 Wash100 Award recipient, will receive a fully coordinated staff package from the Space Force to formally establish the SF/S9 office.

How Will the Organization Be Structured?

While several existing entities will remain intact, the new office will coordinate activities across multiple existing entities, including the Space Warfighting and Analysis Center, Space Delta 10 and the Space Security and Defense Program. It will also work with elements of Space Systems Command and the chief science officer while integrating personnel from Task Force Future.