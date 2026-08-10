The U.S. Senate has confirmed David Cummins as TSA administrator

Cummins outlined his priorities in his new role, including introducing new security checkpoint technologies

Cummins’ experience includes co-ownership of 12 patents for different innovation initiatives in the private sector

David Cummins has been sworn in as administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, taking the helm of the agency after his confirmation by the U.S. Senate, the TSA announced Friday.

In his new role, Cummins will report to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and will be responsible for securing the country’s railway systems, mass transit, highways, pipelines and maritime infrastructure.

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What Are David Cummins’ Priorities as TSA Administrator?

Cummins said he intends to build on TSA’s 25-year history of safeguarding travelers while pushing the agency to modernize the passenger experience through continued adoption of advanced technology. He outlined a set of priorities intended to guide the agency’s direction, including strengthening and improving employee morale, deploying new technology at security checkpoints, disseminating information to travelers to reduce wait times and speed up the screening process, and fortifying counter-drone and cyber defense to protect transportation networks.

“TSA will deliver on its role to secure the Golden Age of Travel the Trump administration has ushered in,” Cummins said. “We do not have to choose between a secure checkpoint, an efficient checkpoint, or an elevated experience. In fact, our mission demands that we achieve all three at once.”

What Is Cummins’ Career Background?

Cummins joins TSA with an extensive background in the private sector, where he led partnerships with federal, state and local governments both domestically and internationally. His experience includes overseeing strategy and acquisitions for transportation systems across 30 countries. He is a co-holder of 12 patents from leading innovation initiatives aimed at improving efficiency and customer experience in different industries. Earlier in his career, Cummins served as director of operations management for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.