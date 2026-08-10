Space Force aims to showcase key Golden Dome missile defense capabilities by late 2026

Flight testing of space-based interceptor prototypes is expected to begin in 2027

The Golden Dome program is designed to counter ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missile threats

The U.S. Space Force plans to demonstrate its proposed space-based missile defense architecture by the end of 2026, Bloomberg reported Friday. Flight tests of prototype missile interceptors, part of the Golden Dome program, are expected to start in 2027.

What Is the Golden Dome Initiative?

The Department of War’s Golden Dome missile defense shield program is a $185 billion initiative to safeguard the nation from ballistic, cruise and hypersonic missile threats.

Gen. Michael Guetlein , director of the Golden Dome initiative and a two-time Wash100 Award winner, said emerging missile threats are placing the U.S. at greater risk due to their speed, scale and lethality.

Under the program, the Space Force awarded 12 companies $3.2 billion to develop prototypes of orbital interceptors for boost-phase, mid-course and glide-phase missile defense. Golden Dome also supports the development of launch systems, ground infrastructure and integration capabilities.

The selected companies include Anduril Industries , Booz Allen Hamilton , General Dynamics Mission Systems , GITAI USA, Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman , Quindar, Raytheon , Sci-Tec, SpaceX , True Anomaly and Turion Space.

How Will the Program Progress?

The Space Force is using a competitive acquisition approach that rewards companies as they advance through testing phases. Early evaluations will involve transferring sensor data to interceptors and demonstrating propulsion systems. Subsequent demonstrations will include firing interceptors into target areas in space, with a final test planned for 2029 to show the ability to detect and destroy a missile in flight. Systems that succeed could move into procurement beginning in 2030.

The planned demonstrations follow the first Golden Dome hardware contracts awarded by the Space Force in November 2025, marking an early step in the development of the program’s space-based missile defense capabilities.