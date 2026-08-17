The U.S. Army has listed new product offerings and features to the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Marketplace

The UAS Marketplace will include Group 3 drone platforms as well as mission payloads and software

The Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal has posted calls for solutions for the new listings on SAM.gov

The U.S. Army is building out its Unmanned Aircraft System Marketplace in a bid to speed up capability delivery, foster competitive acquisition and give warfighters greater choice and control over the systems they use, the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal announced Friday.

The military branch is adding Group 3 drone platforms as well as mission payloads, software and a new capability selection tool designed to help units match unmanned systems to specific operational needs. The command has posted calls for solutions for the offerings on SAM.gov.

What Is a Group 3 UAS?

Group 3 unmanned aircraft systems occupy the middle tier of the Department of War’s UAS classification framework, encompassing platforms with a maximum takeoff weight between 55 and 1,320 pounds. These aircraft are capable of operating at altitudes up to 18,000 feet above mean sea level, typically cruising at speeds under 250 knots. That combination of size, altitude ceiling and speed places Group 3 systems well above the smaller, hand-launched drones in Groups 1 and 2, giving units access to platforms with greater range, payload capacity and endurance for missions that demand more persistent or rugged performance.

What Are the Features of the New UAS Payloads and Software?

The UAS Marketplace expansion also includes payloads, software, components and accessories in order to let Army units tailor procurements more precisely, pairing base drone systems with payloads built for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions, as well as non-kinetic capabilities such as electronic warfare and communications tools. Officials say the goal is to improve battlefield awareness and speed up data sharing.

Among the platform’s newest features is a capability selection tool built to guide units through the process of identifying the right unmanned system for a given mission.

The tool lets users choose a base drone model, then build out their purchase with additional payloads, accessories and training, helping ensure all necessary components are accounted for before checkout.

“While the marketplace itself is intuitive and easy to use, this capability selection feature provides added support in the selection process,” said Matthew Hudson, a contract specialist representing the UAS Marketplace. “It allows users to objectively measure system characteristics, map their operational needs to capabilities, and make decisions more confidently.”