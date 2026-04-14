VA Deploys Federal EHR System at 4 Michigan Hospitals

The Department of Veterans Affairs has rolled out the Federal Electronic Health Record, or EHR, system at four medical facilities in Michigan, marking its initial deployment since the program was paused in 2023.

Where Has the Federal EHR System Been Deployed?

The Federal EHR system was launched April 11 at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, VA Battle Creek Medical Center, VA Detroit Healthcare System and VA Saginaw Healthcare System. This deployment represents the first group of 13 planned implementations scheduled for 2026 under an accelerated timeline. In addition to the four Michigan facilities, the department has identified nine more medical facilities for deployment.

“These first EHR deployments in 2026 represent real progress toward a unified electronic health record that strengthens care delivery for our patients and providers,” said VA Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence . “With our Michigan sites now live, we are building strong momentum as we prepare for the next wave of implementation.”

What Benefits Does the System Provide?

Veterans in Michigan can now access streamlined sharing of military and private-sector health records, reducing duplicative testing and allowing providers to spend more time with patients. The system also enhances coordination across VA facilities, supports the sharing of best practices and strengthens continuity of care, including during transfers and emergency visits.

How Did VA Prepare for the Rollout?

The department said it fixed hundreds of issues from earlier deployments, standardized the system across facilities and simplified decision-making by consolidating oversight under a single council. VA also hired additional staff and engaged directly with local facility leaders to ensure readiness.