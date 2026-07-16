The Department of Veterans Affairs has released a request for information seeking industry feedback on a unified platform for FOIA, Privacy Act and eDiscovery operations

The planned solution would consolidate two enterprise applications into a single FedRAMP-authorized cloud environment with shared evidence management, redaction and audit capabilities

The agency will close the response period after July 27

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Information and Technology has issued a request for information to assess industry capabilities for delivering a Unified Discovery and Disclosure Platform.

According to a sources sought notice published Tuesday on SAM.gov, VA is seeking a single integrated platform capable of managing both eDiscovery and electronic Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA, processing across the entire records lifecycle while maintaining appropriate role-based access controls for different matter types.

The deadline for submitting RFI responses is July 27.

What Capabilities Will the New Platform Provide?

The envisioned solution would be delivered as a FedRAMP-authorized cloud platform supporting development, modernization and enhancement activities. Beyond software delivery, the contractor would provide implementation services, legacy data migration, systems integration, user training, managed services, sustainment support and transition services.

The modernization effort is expected to incorporate current federal technology practices, including:

Agile software development

Development Security Operations (DevSecOps)

Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD)

Human-Centered Design

Section 508 accessibility compliance

Zero Trust security principles

Cloud-native architecture

Migration from legacy enterprise systems

The platform would establish a common evidentiary corpus, unified chain of custody, centralized legal hold registry, shared redaction engine and consolidated audit logging across FOIA and litigation activities.

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What Scale Will the Contractor Support?

VA estimates that the future platform will support approximately 400 concurrent users and 1,900 named users while processing roughly 120,000 FOIA and Privacy Act requests each year. The solution is also expected to accommodate litigation eDiscovery operations at the scale required by a large federal agency.

The solution is expected to support VA organizations nationwide, including U.S. territories.

What Information Is VA Requesting From Industry?

As part of its market research, the agency is requesting capability statements describing vendors’ high-level solution architecture, deployment model and current federal experience, including agencies served and production history. In addition, respondents are asked to explain how their solutions support workflow automation, case management and backlog reduction for FOIA processing, outline file upload capabilities for text, audio and video, provide a notional implementation timeline and rollout approach, describe Privacy Act compliance and privacy-by-design features, detail software update and outage management processes, and identify any requirements they believe may be impractical or unachievable for industry.

VA is also seeking recommendations on pricing models and service approaches that could reduce lifecycle costs while supporting enterprise-wide operations.