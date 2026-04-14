Young Bang, former principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, has been appointed president of Two Six Technologies, the company told ExecutiveGov on Tuesday.

In the role, Bang, who is a recipient of the prestigious Wash100 Award, will lead operating teams across the company’s digital advantage, trusted electronics and effects, and research divisions. He will oversee contract execution, customer growth across the Department of War and intelligence community, and development of mission-focused technology solutions.

The company also named Amy Dalton as chief operating officer and Becky Fair as chief product officer, expanding their responsibilities within the executive team.

“I am excited to announce expanded roles for Young Bang, Amy Dalton, and Becky Fair within our executive leadership team,” CEO Joe Logue said. “As Two Six continues to grow rapidly, these outstanding leaders will maintain our focus on rapid innovation, mission-ready products, and flawless execution for our customers.”

What Did Young Bang Say About the Appointment?

Bang highlighted his enthusiasm for the role and its alignment with his national security focus in a statement shared exclusively with ExecutiveGov.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity with Two Six. Where else can I combine my passion for national security and the Great Power Competition and my passion to create exquisite (non-kinetic) capabilities for the warfighter?” he said. “Two Six’s commitment to people and mission totally resonates with me! I couldn’t be at a better organization!”

Who Is Young Bang?

Bang is a defense and technology leader with experience across government, industry and military service. He served as principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology from 2022 to 2025, where he helped drive modernization of Army acquisition processes and more flexible contracting approaches.

Following his Army tenure, he joined The Carlyle Group as an operating executive and joined Two Six in December as an executive vice president and special adviser. His appointment as president marks a promotion within the company.

Earlier in his career, Bang spent nearly 16 years at Booz Allen Hamilton, rising to senior vice president, and later served as chief growth officer at Atlas Research.

A U.S. Military Academy graduate, Bang served as a U.S. Army captain.

Young Bang addresses Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Army Summit, while he was still in the deputy ASALT role. Photo: Executive Mosaic

Young Bang’s Potomac Officers Club Engagements

Bang has been a repeat speaker at Potomac Officers Club events, including keynote appearances at the 2024 Army Summit and the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Summit.

At the 2024 Army Summit, he outlined the Army’s push to modernize acquisition processes and adopt more agile, flexible contracting strategies. He emphasized the importance of industry collaboration to accelerate capability delivery, noting that working with commercial partners can “help to accelerate prototypes to really supercharge the productions that we need.”

He also highlighted efforts to move beyond strict reliance on firm-fixed-price models in favor of approaches better suited to software and service-based procurements, reflecting a broader shift in acquisition strategy.

What Is Two Six Technologies?

Two Six Technologies provides products and expertise to national security customers, addressing challenges in cyber, information operations, electronic systems, secure communications and zero trust.

The company supports the Department of War, intelligence community and civilian agencies through a portfolio of software and hardware offerings, along with contract vehicles totaling more than $1.5 billion in aggregate single-award ceiling.

Headquartered in northern Virginia, Two Six employs approximately 900 professionals across 38 states.