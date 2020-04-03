JAIC Creates Subcommittee for DoD AI Ethics Oversight

The Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center has established a department-wide Responsible AI Subcommittee that works to develop ethical and legal frameworks on AI acquisition and implementation.

JAIC said Wednesday the interdisciplinary subcommittee operates under DoD's AI working group and includes representatives from defense entities such as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The group will also conduct risk analysis operations to help inform AI program development in line with the DoD's AI principles.

In line with JAIC’s efforts to promote ethics in AI, the agency also launched its Joint Warfighting National Mission Initiative and created a cohort that will work to inform JAIC of new opportunities and potential concerns in AI implementation across DoD entities.

The "Responsible AI Champions" group will undergo training on ethical AI principles and serve as leaders for implementing JAIC’s standards in their respective work divisions.

Other current efforts that JAIC highlighted include the creation of a Data Governance Council and implementing “data cards” to promote ethical use across the defense ecosystem.