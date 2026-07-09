Savannah River National Laboratory is expanding its seven-year relationship with artificial intelligence software company Silica-X to develop AI-based scientific data management technologies

The cooperative research and development agreement is expected to benefit the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission for applied AI

The project will be carried out at the SRNL Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative In South Carolina

Savannah River National Laboratory revealed Wednesday that it has entered into a cooperative research and development agreement with Silica-X, an artificial intelligence software company, to develop AI capabilities that enhance scientific data management and knowledge discovery.

The collaboration will support the Department of Energy’s Genesis Mission initiative, which aims to apply AI-driven tools to improve research workflows and strengthen the national laboratory system’s ability to accelerate scientific innovation.

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What Are the Terms of the Agreement?

The partnership builds on a seven-year relationship between SRNL and Silica-X. Under the agreement, SRNL researchers will use Silica-X’s WastePoint.ai platform to create specialized knowledge modules tailored to scientific disciplines, including critical minerals, materials recovery and small modular reactor fuel cycle design. The platform is designed to organize domain expertise into centralized knowledge repositories that improve AI-assisted research and provide more efficient access to scientific information.

Johney Green, director of SRNL, said the partnership aligns with the Genesis Mission’s objective of using advanced AI and data technologies to speed scientific discovery and expand the Department of Energy’s research capabilities. According to Green, the initiative demonstrates how AI can equip researchers with new tools while supporting DOE missions across the national laboratory enterprise.

The cooperative R&D effort will be carried out at SRNL’s Advanced Manufacturing Collaborative in South Carolina, where researchers will beta test and refine the WastePoint.ai platform owned by Silica-X.

How Does Silica-X Apply Artificial Intelligence?

Silica-X is a materials science and technology company focused on transforming industrial and consumer waste streams into sustainable, high-performance materials. The company develops engineered geological analogs along with AI-enabled systems such as WastePoint.ai, to identify opportunities for converting discarded materials into valuable resources for applications including infrastructure, remediation and clean technologies. Silica-X combines materials innovation, artificial intelligence and sustainability-focused research to advance alternatives to traditional resource extraction and support more resilient industrial systems.