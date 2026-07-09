NGA has released a commercial solutions opening seeking innovative commercial technologies for automated global Foundation GEOINT change detection

The agency is seeking AI and computer vision capabilities that can identify meaningful geospatial changes worldwide.

Proposed solutions should support global-scale monitoring, on-demand historical analysis, vector-based change products and continuous AI model improvement

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has issued a commercial solutions opening, or CSO, to identify innovative commercial technologies capable of automating global Foundation GEOINT change detection. The solicitation supports NGA’s ongoing mission to maintain accurate and current geospatial intelligence products used throughout the National System for Geospatial Intelligence, the Department of War and the intelligence community.

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Why Is Automated Global Change Detection Important?

Foundation GEOINT serves as the authoritative geospatial framework supporting defense operations, intelligence analysis, mapping, charting and safety of navigation.

According to the solicitation, NGA currently receives hundreds of validated mapping and geospatial update requirements each year. Determining where meaningful changes have occurred remains a labor-intensive process because existing commercial change detection tools typically require analysts to manually identify areas of interest before doing comparisons.

As NGA expands its Foundation Digital Twin initiative, the agency is seeking automated capabilities to continuously monitor global imagery and identify locations where meaningful changes indicate that foundation data should be updated.

What Capabilities Is NGA Looking for in a Change Detection Solution?

NGA is seeking commercially available or innovative technologies that can produce vector-based indicators of change with accompanying metadata such as geographic location, date, source, areal extent and confidence scores in open standard formats.

Desired capabilities include:

Automated global monitoring with quarterly worldwide change notifications.

On-demand change analysis for user-defined areas of interest across time periods ranging from days to years.

Rapid access to both historical and current global imagery within two days or less.

Detection of changes affecting areas as small as 100 square meters.

Continuous improvement through artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.

Importantly, NGA emphasizes that the requirement focuses on identifying where change has occurred rather than identifying or classifying individual features.

Responses are due July 21.