DIU is seeking lower-cost, modular unmanned aircraft for operations in contested environments

The initiative aims to reduce reliance on high-value manned and unmanned platforms

The aircraft must support multiple mission types, including ISR, strike, electronic warfare and communications relay

The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking industry proposals for a new class of massed modular aircraft designed to provide the Joint Force with lower-cost, theater-range unmanned aerial systems capable of operating in contested environments.

What Capabilities Is DIU Seeking?

According to the solicitation, the aircraft would reduce reliance on high-value manned and unmanned platforms by fielding affordable, risk-tolerant systems capable of long-range payload delivery and multiple missions, including intelligence, weapons employment, electronic warfare and communications relay. The massed modular aircraft would also perform missions currently assigned to the MQ-9A.

Primary requirements include a minimum payload capacity of 2,800 pounds, an unrefueled combat radius of at least 2,300 nautical miles while carrying payload and an 8,000-nautical-mile one-way self-deployment range. The platform must also support rapid integration of new payloads and future upgrades through a Modular Open Systems Approach.

Recent combat operations against Iran have intensified the Pentagon’s search for a lower-cost alternative to the General Atomics MQ-9A. Military officials have said nearly 30 Reapers were reportedly lost during the conflict and that the aircraft can cost as much as $50 million depending on its configuration. While they continue to emphasize the platform’s effectiveness, officials have acknowledged the need for a more affordable, modular successor.

What Additional Requirements Apply?

DIU said desired secondary attributes include one-to-many operator control, resilient hybrid satellite and mesh-network communications, a tactically relevant airspeed of at least 200 knots, operation from runways 6,000 feet or shorter and sufficient size, weight, power and cooling capacity to support rapid payload exchange.

The agency expects the selected contractor to complete full-scale prototype flight testing within 21 months of award, with an initial operating capability of 20 mission-ready aircraft targeted for fiscal 2031.

The solicitation is open to U.S. and international vendors through the commercial solutions opening process. Awards will be made through an other transaction agreement. If successful, the prototype effort could support follow-on production without a separate competition under OTA authorities.