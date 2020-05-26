Akima Logistics Services Secures $365M IDIQ Contract from USAF to Provide Logistics Support; Scott Rauer Quoted

Akima has announced that its subsidiary, Akima Logistics Services, has been awarded a potential ten-year, $365 million indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force to provide C-21 aircraft contractor logistics support services at a variety of Air Force bases globally, the company reported on Tuesday.

“Akima is proud to have been awarded this contract, which underscores our experience providing logistics support for the U.S. Air Force” said Scott Rauer, President of Akima’s Facilities Solutions Group. “This work complements support we provide at the U.S. Air Force Academy and for the USAF Special Aircraft Mission fleet at Andrews Air Force base."

Under the single award contract, Akima Logistics Services will support program management, aircraft base and depot maintenance, engine maintenance, modifications, modification support and deployment support. "We are committed to providing the best services for the Air Force that will consistently meet and exceed their requirements,” Rauer added.

The contract was awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. Work will be performed at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and other U.S. and overseas locations, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 2030.

The contract follows Akima Logistics Services’ award on the ten-year, $6.1 billion Kits, Recovery, Augmentation, Components and Engines (KRACEn) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) to support the U.S. Navy, in May 2020.

With securing a spot on the KRACEn contract, Akima Logistics Services will provide maintenance services and support for single satellite sites, small aircraft quantities, personnel to augment government maintenance teams, and overhaul capabilities for aircraft components and subsystems.

About Akima Logistics Services

Akima Logistics Services (ALS) is a premier small business provider of aviation services to the Department of Defense and federal civilian government. From the warehouse to the airfield, our team of experts deliver comprehensive support designed to optimize and maintain all the links in your supply chain.

Our services meet the rigid AS9100 and AS9110 certification standards, representing the highest quality in the aviation services industry. Whether your mission is routine or critical, ALS stands ready as a trusted partner.