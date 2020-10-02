Intel Federal Wins DoD Contract Under SHIP Program; Jim Brinker Quoted

Jim Brinker President

The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded Intel Federal the second phase of its State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integration Prototype (SHIP) program that will enable federal agencies to access Intel’s state-of-the-art semiconductor packaging capabilities in Arizona and Oregon, the company reported on Thursday.

“The SHIP program will enable the Department of Defense to take advantage of Intel’s advanced semiconductor packaging capabilities, diversifying their supply chain and protecting their intellectual property while also supporting ongoing semiconductor R&D in the U.S. and preserving critical capabilities onshore,” said Jim Brinker , president and general manager of Intel Federal and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

In addition, the federal government will gain access to capabilities created by Intel’s annual research and development (R&D) and manufacturing investment. The project will be executed by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, and administered by the National Security Technology Accelerator.

Under the second phase of the program, Intel will develop prototypes of multichip packages and accelerate advancement of interface standards, protocols and security for heterogeneous systems. The company will also integrate special-purpose government chips with its advanced, silicon products, including field programmable gate arrays, application-specific integrated circuits and CPUs.

“To ensure that the U.S. defense industry base can continue to deliver state-of-the-art electronics for national security, it is imperative that the Department of Defense (DoD) partners with leading U.S. semiconductor companies," Nicole Petta , principal director of microelectronics, Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering.

SHIP is sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering and funded by the Trusted and Assured Microelectronics program.

About Intel

