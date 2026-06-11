The White House is preparing to meet with defense industry leaders to discuss increasing weapons production

Growing demand from overseas conflicts has intensified pressure on U.S. munitions inventories

The meeting would mark the administration’s second major defense production discussion in 2026

The White House is planning to convene executives from several major U.S. defense contractors to explore ways to accelerate weapons production amid rising demands on military stockpiles, Reuters reported Thursday.

Why Is the White House Holding the Meeting?

According to the report, the discussions come as military operations involving Iran and years of support to Ukraine have increased pressure on U.S. munitions inventories. The planned gathering would be the second White House meeting this year focused on expanding defense production capacity.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the military maintains sufficient stockpiles to support national security objectives but noted that President Donald Trump has encouraged defense companies to boost production of domestically manufactured weapons systems.

Which Companies Could Participate?

A similar meeting held in March included executives and representatives from BAE Systems , Boeing , Honeywell Aerospace , Lockheed Martin , Northrop Grumman , RTX and L3Harris Technologies . Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth , a two-time Wash100 Award winner, also attended.

Following the gathering, Trump said on Truth Social that he had met with leaders of the nation’s largest defense manufacturers to discuss weapons production and delivery schedules.

“They have agreed to quadruple Production of the ‘Exquisite Class’ Weaponry in that we want to reach, as rapidly as possible, the highest levels of quantity. Expansion began three months prior to the meeting, and Plants and Production of many of these Weapons are already under way,” he said,” Trump wrote.

Which Weapons Programs Are Being Prioritized?

Pentagon officials are focusing on accelerating production timelines through agreements established earlier this year. Key initiatives include a multiyear framework with Lockheed Martin to triple Patriot PAC-3 interceptor production and quadruple THAAD interceptor production. Additionally, the administration has entered into framework agreements with RTX to boost the manufacturing of AMRAAM air-to-air missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles.