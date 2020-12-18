Radiance Promotes Kristi Looney to VP, Director of HR; Cindy Santy Quoted

Radiance Technologies

Radiance Technologies has promoted Kristi Looney as vice president of Human Resources, the company reported on Friday. She currently supervises the company’s Human Resources Department, focusing on recruiting, benefits, compensation and workforce planning, as director of Human Resources. She will continue to serve as director, following her promotion.

"Kristi has passion for her work and is dedicated to our employee-owners," said Cindy Santy , Radiance's chief capabilities officer. "She and her team are reshaping our Human Resources approaches to support the company as we grow.”

As vice president and director Human Resources, Looney will continue to support the company’s mission and talent strategy. Looney has nearly two decades of experience within human resources. She joined Radiance in July 2010, as benefits administrator, and has served in roles of increasing responsibility due to her notable leadership skills.

With Radiance, she has improved processes to ensure a competitive employee compensation and benefit package, and align the company’s human capital for continued company growth and success.

Prior to joining Radiance, Looney had an 8-year career with Quantum Research International . She served as a human resource representative and retirement plan administrator and was responsible for all aspects of the 401(k) and Pension Plan.

“From processes to purpose, she is helping to transform all aspects of how Radiance builds, rewards, and retains its workforce," Santy added.

About Radiance Technologies, Inc.

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 800 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies.

From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.