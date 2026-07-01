Brookhaven Lab and AWS are partnering to scale the AI-powered GridSearch project nationwide

GridSearch uses AI to speed up power grid interconnection studies while maintaining accuracy

The platform helps identify optimal connection points for data centers, energy projects and manufacturing facilities

The Department of Energy’s Brookhaven National Laboratory and Amazon Web Services have partnered to advance GridSearch , an artificial intelligence-powered project designed to streamline the connection of new power generation facilities to the U.S. electric grid. The collaboration was announced at the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C., Brookhaven Lab said Tuesday.

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What Is the GridSearch Project?

GridSearch is an AI system that accelerates power grid simulations without compromising accuracy. It leverages the Grid Foundation Model , an open-source framework developed through Linux Foundation Energy in collaboration with Brookhaven, Argonne National Laboratory, IBM Research, Hydro Quebec, Stony Brook University and other organizations.

The tool enables faster and more accurate grid simulations, helping stakeholders identify optimal interconnection points for data centers, energy facilities, and manufacturing plants. By prescreening thousands of potential sites, GridSearch reduces the lengthy and costly process of traditional interconnection studies.

How Will the Partnership Support Grid Modernization?

AWS will provide computing infrastructure and AI expertise to expand GridSearch nationwide. The initiative is designed to reduce grid interconnection timelines, enable data-driven infrastructure planning and support the deployment of AI data centers, energy production facilities and advanced manufacturing plants.