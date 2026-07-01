The Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management has issued a draft request for proposals for the Hanford Site’s 222-S Laboratory procurement, launching the acquisition process for a contract that supports one of the site’s analytical facilities. The RFP went live Thursday.

DOE seeks a contractor to perform analytical and operational functions necessary to support Hanford’s tank waste and environmental sample analysis mission while maintaining laboratory operations, regulatory compliance and infrastructure.

What Services Will the Contractor Provide?

Under the draft solicitation, the selected contractor will provide comprehensive laboratory and mission support services spanning analytical operations, facility management and business functions.

The contract scope includes radioactive and environmental sample analysis, hot cell and glove box operations, process chemistry, and research and technology development activities. The contractor will also be responsible for facility operations, including preventive and corrective maintenance, facility improvements, waste handling and operational control.

Additional responsibilities include engineering support, nuclear safety, information technology network services, environmental compliance, radiation protection, fire protection, emergency management and environmental, safety and health programs.

The contractor will also oversee quality assurance, contractor assurance systems, requirements management, safeguards and security, nuclear material control and accountability, interface management, and business services.

How Will DOE Conduct the Competition?

DOE will conduct the procurement as a total small business set-aside and is classified under North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code 562910, Environmental Remediation Services.

Why Is DOE Seeking Industry Feedback?

According to a request for information posted on SAM.gov , DOE is inviting interested parties to provide feedback to strengthen the final solicitation and ensure the acquisition structure effectively supports the laboratory’s mission while promoting competition and efficient contract performance.

Specifically, the department is requesting comments on potential organizational conflicts of interest between the Hanford Mission Essential Services Contractor and the future 222-S Laboratory contractor, opportunities to expand the use of firm-fixed-price contract elements consistent with Executive Order 14402, the evaluation factors and their level of detail, additional technical or programmatic documents that could support proposal development, the performance work statement and cost assumptions, including coordination with other Hanford contractors, and the submission instructions and evaluation criteria for the cost and fee proposal.