Technology Advancement Group Names Craig Janus as CEO

Technology Advancement Group (TAG) has appointed Craig Janus as chief executive officer (CEO), the company announced on Thursday. As CEO, Janus will report to the Board of Directors and work with them to drive the company’s position in the engineering and technology services market.

“The Board and I are confident that Craig is the right person to build on TAG’s momentum. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience working with the federal market, operating efficiently at scale, and delivering value to stakeholders. We are lucky to have him as our next CEO,” said Dr. Ed Bersoff, chairman of the Board at TAG.

In his new role, Janus will work with TAG’s executive leadership and the Board to continue the company’s growth and diversification. He will be responsible for expanding the company’s engineering services, productization and deployment services.

Janus will bring more than three decades of experience in growing, managing and diversifying clients and technology services offerings across the federal market space. Janus’ portfolio has supported a variety of federal clients across the Civilian, Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC). He has also helped identify, pursue and integrate Merger and Acquisition (M&A) targets.

Prior to joining TAG, Janus served as chief operating officer (COO) at Preferred Systems Solutions . With the company, he led and expanded Preferred Systems Solutions’ revenue base, service delivery capabilities, technical competencies and operational elements.

“I am excited to be named CEO of such a talented and capable team at TAG. I look forward to setting the strategy and direction of the company and building on their success. Our products and services play a vital role in our nation’s most important missions. I am proud that we are able to contribute to some of the most critical programs in Government and Defense,” said Janus.