Akima Company Receives ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Certification; Barry Smallwood Quoted

Cloud Lake Technology, a subsidiary of Akima, announced on Thursday that the company has received its ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification, which certifies the company’s best-in-class approach for delivering complex IT service management to customers.

“This certification validates our capability to deliver a consistent approach to the service lifecycle, ensuring our federal customers receive the integrated services they need to meet mission objectives,” said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima’s Emerging Markets Group. “I am extremely proud of our team and their commitment to meeting our customers critical needs and requirements.”

Cloud Lake Technology was one of the first in the U.S. to achieve CMMI maturity level 3 for development and services under the new assessment method, version 2.0. This ISO/IEC certification further demonstrates the company’s commitment to continuous improvement and delivering high quality of service to customers efficiently and effectively.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of aviation, construction, facilities and logistics, IT and mission support, protective services and detention management, and systems engineering.

Akima’s core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers’ missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values.