Unanet

Akima Company Receives ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Certification; Barry Smallwood Quoted

William McCormick February 25, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

Akima Company Receives ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Certification; Barry Smallwood Quoted
Barry Smallwood Akima

Cloud Lake Technology, a subsidiary of Akima, announced on Thursday that the company has received its ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification, which certifies the company’s best-in-class approach for delivering complex  IT service management to customers.  

“This certification validates our capability to deliver a consistent approach to the service lifecycle,  ensuring our federal customers receive the integrated services they need to meet mission objectives,”  said Barry Smallwood, President of Akima’s Emerging Markets Group. “I am extremely proud of our  team and their commitment to meeting our customers critical needs and requirements.” 

Cloud Lake Technology was one of the first in the U.S. to achieve CMMI maturity level 3 for development  and services under the new assessment method, version 2.0. This ISO/IEC certification further demonstrates the company’s commitment to continuous improvement and delivering high quality of  service to customers efficiently and effectively.  

About Akima 

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 7,500 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal  government in the core areas of aviation, construction, facilities and logistics, IT and mission support,  protective services and detention management, and systems engineering. 

Akima’s core mission is to  enable superior outcomes for our customers’ missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset  for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Credential Theft

Lookout Report: Phishing, Credential Theft Attacks Increased for Federal Agencies in 2020

Information technology security company Lookout released a report stating that over 70 percent of phishing-based threats to agencies last year used tactics to obtain sensitive information through login credentials. The report also found that credential harvesting techniques significantly increased for federal agencies compared to state and local entities. Credential theft tactics that impacted federal agencies rose by 90 percent.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved