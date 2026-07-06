DHS has named Brett Scott deputy assistant secretary within the Private Sector Office

Scott will support engagement between DHS and the business community

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The Department of Homeland Security has appointed Brett Scott, who most recently served within the DHS Office of Legislative Affairs, as deputy assistant secretary within the Private Sector Office, where he will help strengthen engagement between the department and the business community.

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What Are Scott’s Responsibilities Within the Private Sector Office?

In a LinkedIn post announcing his appointment, Scott said his responsibilities include supporting the Private Sector Office’s engagement with the business community, sharing timely information and helping ensure businesses have direct access to the department on issues affecting economic and national security.

“I’m looking forward to utilizing my background and contributing to work that sits at the intersection of public service and private enterprise, and to helping strengthen the partnerships that keep our communities and businesses resilient,” he wrote.

What Is the DHS Private Sector Office?

The DHS Private Sector Office serves as the department’s primary liaison to the business community and organizes its work across five portfolio areas aligned with departmental priorities:

Counterterrorism and threat prevention: Coordinates local and federal engagement to support DHS counterterrorism and threat prevention efforts.

Coordinates local and federal engagement to support DHS counterterrorism and threat prevention efforts. Border management: Works with businesses and industry associations on trade, travel and immigration matters to help inform department policies.

Works with businesses and industry associations on trade, travel and immigration matters to help inform department policies. Cybersecurity and critical infrastructure: Develops strategic engagement plans that strengthen collaboration with stakeholders and promote cybersecurity tools and capabilities to improve critical infrastructure resilience.

Develops strategic engagement plans that strengthen collaboration with stakeholders and promote cybersecurity tools and capabilities to improve critical infrastructure resilience. National preparedness and resilience: Provides private sector perspectives to inform department policy and serves as a liaison between the business community and DHS agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, during disasters and other critical incidents.

Provides private sector perspectives to inform department policy and serves as a liaison between the business community and DHS agencies, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, during disasters and other critical incidents. Workforce enhancement: Coordinates industry collaboration to identify private sector resources that can support DHS missions and manages the Loaned Executive Program, which brings executive-level experts from industry, academia and the cybersecurity community into the department.

Who Is Brett Scott?

Before his appointment, Scott served in the DHS Office of Legislative Affairs as deputy assistant secretary, according to his LinkedIn profile. The Pennsylvania State University graduate previously served as an associate partner at DGA Group and as vice president of government affairs at the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association.

According to Federal News Network, Scott previously served as a congressional staffer and as a senior government affairs officer at the Department of Transportation.