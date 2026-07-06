NGA is looking for industry partners for Mathematical Gravity Modeling Advancement

This is for improving advanced gravimetric and planetary modeling capabilities.

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The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is seeking industry partners for Mathematical Gravity Modeling Advancement, or MaGMA: specialized research and software development services to improve advanced gravimetric and planetary modeling capabilities.

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What Are the Core Areas for Mathematical Gravity Modeling Advancement?

Mathematical Gravity Modeling Advancements has four core areas of which prospective contractors will need to provide services and supplies, according to a July 2 request for procurement posted on SAM.gov:

Planetary modeling . Vendors will create high-fidelity and variable-resolution planetary models for Earth and other planetary bodies with complex density variations to validate derived gravimetric quantities.

Software development and optimization . Industry partners will improve, integrate and optimize NGA-supplied analytic continuation code and evaluate it for parallel computation and operational use.

Algorithm development . Contractors will research and implement memory-efficient computational techniques, such as out-of-core inverse methods , for estimating spherical harmonic expansion model coefficients.

Exploratory research . Companies will team with NGA subject matter experts to examine and investigate novel mathematical, modeling and algorithmic techniques that align with overall project goals.

Responses are due July 23. NGA intends to award one firm-fixed-price contract with one base-year period and two option years.

What Is the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency?

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is a unique combination of a Department of War combat support agency and a principal member of the intelligence community. It leverages geospatial intelligence, or the use of imagery, imagery intelligence and geospatial information, to describe and depict features, activities and locations on Earth. This helps policymakers, military service members, intelligence professionals and first responders make better informed decisions.