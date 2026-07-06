Col. Ryan Rose has taken command of System Delta 88

Rose is keeping her second role as program director of the delta’s strategic satcom division

Former commander Col. A.J. Ashby is headed to the Air Force’s space acquisition office as director of capability delivery

Col. Ryan Rose has assumed command of System Delta 88, the Space Systems Command unit that manages the U.S. Space Force’s $57 billion portfolio of satellite communications programs. The change of command ceremony took place June 26 at Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo, California, SSC said Thursday.

Rose succeeds Col. A.J. Ashby. System Delta 88 was stood up in September 2025, and the June 26 ceremony marked its first leadership transfer.

In said role, Rose oversees the acquisition and deployment of commercial satellite communications capabilities along with narrowband, wideband, protected tactical and strategic satcom weapon systems programs. She called on the unit to keep delivering capabilities for warfighters as the organization evolves.

The satellite communications programs and acquisition strategies shaping the Space Force’s future are central to the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30. Gen. John Lamontagne, vice chief of staff of the Department of the Air Force, will join top Space Force officials and industry executives for a full day of keynotes, panels and networking on the advanced capabilities needed to stay ahead in the air and space domains. Register now to secure your spot.

What Programs Will Col. Rose Continue to Oversee at System Delta 88?

Rose assumes command while maintaining a second role. Since 2025, she has served as system program director of the delta’s strategic satellite communications division, and she will continue in that capacity. The division manages a $23 billion portfolio that includes the Evolved Strategic SATCOM and Enhanced Polar System Recapitalization programs. Her earlier career includes multiple tours at the former Space and Missile Systems Center and other SSC assignments.

Where Is Outgoing Commander Col. A.J. Ashby Headed Next?

Ashby will become director of capability delivery in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisition and Integration. During his tenure, System Delta 88 won a 2025 David Packard Excellence in Acquisition Award. The recognition followed the delta’s early delivery of a nuclear command, control and communications capability, which arrived two years ahead of its timeline.

What Is System Delta 88?

System Delta 88 synchronizes satcom acquisition and integrates with Combat Forces Command’s Mission Delta 8, delivering satellites, ground control segments, data systems and software.