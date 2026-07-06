The Pentagon plans to expand GenAI.mil with additional models

GenAI.mil has reached 1.7 million users and more than 100,000 custom AI agents

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Cameron Stanley, chief digital and artificial intelligence officer at the Department of War, said DOW plans to add new models to its GenAI.mil platform and deploy them at higher classification levels as part of its updated procurement strategy, which prioritizes a “commercial-first” approach in its deliverables, Defense One reported Thursday.

“We’re looking forward to advancing, getting new models on to GenAI.mil, we’re looking at GenAI.mil going to higher classification levels,” Stanley, a 2026 Wash100 awardee, said Tuesday at the AWS Summit in Washington, D.C. “It’s just a really exciting time for generative AI in the department.”

As GenAI.mil scales across the Pentagon with expanded model availability and growing user adoption, the Potomac Officers Club will host two DOW summits this summer. Register now for the 2026 Air and Space Summit on July 30 to join government and industry leaders as they examine AI and machine learning applications, commercial space relay advancements and optical network development. You can also save your seat for the 2026 Navy Summit on Aug. 27 to hear discussions on autonomy, digital engineering and network modernization efforts.

What Did Stanley Say About GenAI.mil Usage?

During the event, Stanley said GenAI.mil has reached 1.7 million users and supports more than 100,000 custom AI agents.

According to Defense One, the platform already hosts capabilities from major technology providers, including OpenAI, SpaceX, Google, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Oracle and Amazon Web Services, operating at Impact Levels 6 and 7. In mid-June, OpenAI announced plans to roll out ChatGPT on GenAI.mil in July.

What Efforts Are Underway to Streamline the ATO Process?

GovCIO Media & Research reported that DOW is piloting AI agents to automate parts of its authority to operate, or ATO, process to accelerate software deployment across the department.

“[Generative AI] could actually do a lot of the compliance tasks, versus having humans have to sit down and type out massive pages of documents every time,” Stanley said at the AWS Summit.

He also noted that the current ATO process can take up to two years, potentially resulting in software and AI models becoming outdated before they are fielded to users.

Stanley’s remarks came days after the Pentagon launched Agent Network to accelerate AI-enabled battle management and targeting by compressing the time between intelligence discovery and commander decision-making. The department designated Agent Network as the second Pace-Setting Project under its AI Acceleration Strategy.

What Is GenAI.mil?

The Pentagon introduced GenAI.mil in December as an enterprise platform that gives defense personnel access to approved generative AI tools within a centralized environment.

Google’s Gemini for Government was among the first AI models made available through the platform. DOW later expanded the offering to include additional frontier models, including xAI for Government, with OpenAI’s ChatGPT scheduled to join the ecosystem.

According to DOW, GenAI.mil supports broader efforts to accelerate AI adoption across the military while advancing objectives outlined in the White House’s AI Action Plan and the department’s AI Acceleration Strategy.