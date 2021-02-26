Unanet

GSA Releases Single Sign-On Playbook for Federal Agencies

Matthew Nelson February 26, 2021 News, Press Releases, Technology

The General Services Administration has issued a playbook for application architects and enterprise program managers seeking to update their government agencies' access management platforms.

The Enterprise Single Sign-on (SSO) Playbook contains five steps in applying SSO services and aims to help federal agencies centralize application access for contractors and employees, Ken Myers, chief federal identity, credential and access management architect at GSA's office of governmentwide policy identity and trusted access division, said in a blog post published Thursday.

SSO works to remove bad actors within an agency network or application through the use of consistent security controls such as multifactor authentication options. The playbook is also meant to help agencies determine if they are already federated.

GSA invites government agencies to collaborate and provide insights and practices in line with the playbook. Federation refers to the distribution and acceptance of digital attributes, credentials and identities between each agency. 

