- DIA has issued a request for proposals for the DORE3 contract
- The contract covers 11 mission support areas, including collection concept development, data sciences support and program support
- The contractor will perform gap analysis, rapid prototyping and test and evaluation activities
The Defense Intelligence Agency has released a solicitation notice for the Data Science, Operations, Requirements, Exploitation and Enhanced Engineering program, or DORE3.
Join intelligence community leaders and industry partners at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Intel Summit on Sept. 24 to discuss AI, cyber capabilities, data-driven intelligence and the technologies transforming mission operations. Register now.
What Is the Scope of the DIA DORE3 Contract?
According to the request for proposals published Wednesday on SAM.gov, the contractor will provide advisory and assistance services to help sustain mission management and execution responsibilities. The work includes capability gap analysis, rapid prototyping, test and evaluation activities, technical collection operations and multi-source data exploitation.
The requirement will cover 11 mission support areas, including:
- Collection concept development
- Collection planning and operations support
- Data sciences support
- Technical exploitation support
- Internet of Things, social media and open-source support
- Application/web/collaboration support
- Program/project support
- Rapid-Response subject matter expertise support
- Academic/industry outreach and innovation
- Rapid engineering and prototyping support
- Contract project management and common tasks
What Contract Structure Is Anticipated?
The DIA expects to award multiple indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts through full and open competition, with task orders specifying performance locations and individual requirements. Responses to the solicitation are due June 17, 2026.
The solicitation follows a presolicitation notice and draft RFP issued in May, which outlined the agency’s plans for the DORE3 procurement. The effort succeeds the DIA’s five-year, $990 million DORE2 contract, which was awarded in 2020 to seven contractors: Applied Research Associates, Booz Allen Hamilton, CACI International, General Dynamics Information Technology, Northrop Grumman, Maxar Technologies‘ Radiant Geospatial Solutions and Centauri, which was later acquired by KBR.