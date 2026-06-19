DIA has issued a request for proposals for the DORE3 contract

The contract covers 11 mission support areas, including collection concept development, data sciences support and program support

The contractor will perform gap analysis, rapid prototyping and test and evaluation activities

The Defense Intelligence Agency has released a solicitation notice for the Data Science, Operations, Requirements, Exploitation and Enhanced Engineering program , or DORE3.

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What Is the Scope of the DIA DORE3 Contract?

According to the request for proposals published Wednesday on SAM.gov, the contractor will provide advisory and assistance services to help sustain mission management and execution responsibilities. The work includes capability gap analysis, rapid prototyping, test and evaluation activities, technical collection operations and multi-source data exploitation.

The requirement will cover 11 mission support areas, including:

Collection concept development

Collection planning and operations support

Data sciences support

Technical exploitation support

Internet of Things, social media and open-source support

Application/web/collaboration support

Program/project support

Rapid-Response subject matter expertise support

Academic/industry outreach and innovation

Rapid engineering and prototyping support

Contract project management and common tasks

What Contract Structure Is Anticipated?

The DIA expects to award multiple indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts through full and open competition, with task orders specifying performance locations and individual requirements. Responses to the solicitation are due June 17, 2026.