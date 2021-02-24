Unanet

President Biden Nominates Kiran Ahuja as OPM Director

Brenda Marie Rivers February 24, 2021 Executive Moves, News, Press Releases

Kiran Ahuja CEO Philanthropy Northwest

President Biden has nominated Kiran Ahuja, CEO of Seattle-based nonprofit network Philanthropy Northwest, as director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), Government Executive reported Tuesday.

Ahuja served as chief of staff at OPM for almost two years and helped lead policy development efforts as well as over 6,000 employees, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also served as executive director of the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders under the Obama administration from 2009 to 2015. She held a similar role at the National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF) and spent time at the Department of Justice (DOJ) as a trial attorney under the civil rights division.

If confirmed as OPM director, Ahuja would serve as the first Asian American woman and South Asian official to lead the agency.

