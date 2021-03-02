Marine Corps to Reform HQ to Support Modernization Initiatives

U.S. Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) plans to launch reorganization and reform efforts that will affect its headquarters and processes and potentially enable the service branch to fund its modernization initiatives aimed at addressing Chinese threats.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger issued a memo stating that 12,000 Marines will be cut from the service while its civilian personnel structure will experience an approximately 15 percent reduction as part of USMC's modernization and redesign efforts.

"These initiatives have the common goal of producing the smaller by more mature, resilient and highly trained Fleet Marine Force of the future, backed by a headquarters and supporting establishment stripped of redundancy and bloat," the memo reads.

Marine Corps expects to complete the reform by 2030. Aside from personnel reduction, the retirement of the service branch's heavy bridging equipment and tanks will help fund the redesign.