GSA’s Governmentwide Policy Office Eyes Updated Guidance on Identity Risk Management

Identity Risk Management

The Office of Governmentwide Policy (OGP) plans to release guidance on federal identity, credential and access management (FICAM) next year to cover topics such as managing digital identity risks and single sign-ons, FedScoop reported Friday.

Ken Myers, chief federal architect for ICAM at the General Services Administration, said at an ATARC event that the new guidance should address issues such as modernizing agency infrastructure and ensuring secure remote access amid migrations to a cloud environment.

Previously the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issued a memo to help agencies in implementing remote access operations while mitigating risks to agency personnel’s digital identities.

OGP, which serves as a GSA component, intends to use its new guidance to also highlight the OMB memo which seeks to address the impact of providing access in addition to determining assurance levels to identify alternative authenticators, according to FedScoop. Myers noted that the OGP is willing to launch collaborations on updating the FICAM guidance.

“It is deprecated,” Myers said. “But we are looking at updating it because privileged access management is such an important topic today,” he noted.