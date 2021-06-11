SOSi Awarded $43M MPE Contract to Enhance Information Sharing for USINDOPACOM; CEO Julian Setian Quoted

Julian Setian President

SOS International (SOSi) announced on Friday that the company has been awarded a three-year, $43 million task order contract to modernize and expand the coalition information sharing capabilities of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM).

“We are honored to have supported the growth and evolution of coalition networks for almost a decade,” said Julian Setian, SOSi’s president and CEO and two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

The Mission Partner Environment (MPE) contract was awarded to SOSi through the Secretary of the Air Force Administrative Assistant Mission Partner Capabilities Office.

“Through our work on the MPE, we’ve established SOSi as a leading architect of secure, interoperable, and highly adaptable data and network-enabled capabilities that enable the U.S. government to respond to global combat and humanitarian operations quickly and effectively.

MPE is a collection of systems and networks used by the U.S. Military Services and Combatant Commands to enhance command and control capabilities and facilitate mission-critical information sharing between the U.S. and its allies globally supporting joint and coalition military operations.

ABOUT SOS International (SOSi)

Founded in 1989, SOSi is the largest private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Its global portfolio includes cybersecurity, software development, intelligence analysis, and military logistics.