Unanet

SOSi Awarded $43M MPE Contract to Enhance Information Sharing for USINDOPACOM; CEO Julian Setian Quoted

William McCormick June 11, 2021 Contract Awards, News, Technology

SOSi Awarded $43M MPE Contract to Enhance Information Sharing for USINDOPACOM; CEO Julian Setian Quoted
Julian Setian President

SOS International (SOSi) announced on Friday that the company has been awarded a three-year, $43 million task order contract to modernize and expand the coalition information sharing capabilities of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM). 

“We are honored to have supported the growth and evolution of coalition networks for almost a decade,” said Julian Setian, SOSi’s president and CEO and two-time Wash100 Award recipient

The Mission Partner Environment (MPE) contract was awarded to SOSi through the Secretary of the Air Force Administrative Assistant Mission Partner Capabilities Office. 

“Through our work on the MPE, we’ve established SOSi as a leading architect of secure, interoperable, and highly adaptable data and network-enabled capabilities that enable the U.S. government to respond to global combat and humanitarian operations quickly and effectively.

MPE is a collection of systems and networks used by the U.S. Military Services and Combatant Commands to enhance command and control capabilities and facilitate mission-critical information sharing between the U.S. and its allies globally supporting joint and coalition military operations.

ABOUT SOS International (SOSi)

Founded in 1989, SOSi is the largest private, family-owned and operated technology and services integrator in the aerospace, defense, and government services industry. Its global portfolio includes cybersecurity, software development, intelligence analysis, and military logistics.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Artificial Intelligence

David Koch: Defense Logistics Agency Eyes Using AI to Predict Item Demands

David Koch, chief of research and development at the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), said DLA will use artificial intelligence to determine an item's demand in supply chain activities. Koch said at the Federal Drive show that AI has the potential to help the agency predict warfighters' future demand for items that are currently low-demand.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved