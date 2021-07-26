Unanet

CBP to Terminate 2 Border Barrier Construction Contracts

Jane Edwards July 26, 2021 Industry News, News

CBP to Terminate 2 Border Barrier Construction Contracts
Border Wall

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is canceling two contracts for border wall construction projects in the Laredo sector in Texas. 

The move came more than a month after DHS unveiled its plan for funds the previous administration was planning to use for border barrier projects, the department said Friday.

The contracts being terminated cover about 31 miles of border barriers funded with the department’s appropriations for fiscal year 2020.

DHS said construction has not yet begun on two Laredo barrier projects and that CBP plans to take part in environmental planning with regard to the projects. 

The department continues to assess all other border wall projects that have been deferred and is working to determine which projects to advance in order to address safety, life and environmental concerns.

CBP awarded the Laredo border wall projects to Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. and Southwest Valley Constructors in September.

Tags

You may also be interested in...

Artificial Intelligence

NSA’s Jason Wang: Intelligence Community to Need AI in the Future

Jason Wang, technical director of the National Security Agency's (NSA) Computer and Analytic Sciences Research Group, said he predicts the intelligence community will need artificial intelligence to protect U.S. networks in the future. Wang said at a virtual event on July 12th that intelligence community components need to pursue more partnerships to maximize capabilities against adversaries. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved