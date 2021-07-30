GSA Announces April 2022 Transition to New Entity Verification System

Unique Entity ID

The General Services Administration has set April 4, 2022 as the deadline for transitioning to the new Unique Entity ID to help verify individuals, companies or organizations that want to do business with the federal government.

GSA said Wednesday vendors and other entities that previously registered in the System for Award Management website have been assigned a UEI that can be viewed in SAM.gov’s entity registration record.

Aside from SAM.gov, other Integrated Award Environment systems such as FSRS, FPDS.gov, CPARS and FAPIIS will require entities to use the UEI starting April 2022.

Sub-awardees and other entities with a DUNS number but are not registered in SAM.gov can request a UEI through the website starting this October.

“In preparation for the full transition to the Unique Entity ID (SAM), you should prepare any of your own internal systems to accept the new identifier and to stop using the DUNS number for federal awards processes by April 2022,” GSA said.

GSA added that agencies will start migrating to UEI between now and April of next year and entities should pay attention to instructions from such agencies with regard to the use of the new identifier.

In March 2019, GSA awarded Ernst & Young a contract to provide support for the new entity validation system.