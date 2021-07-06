Spacecom Marks 100th Commercial Space Data Sharing Agreement; Gen. James Dickinson Quoted

James Dickinson Commander U.S. Space Command

U.S. Space Command and the Libre Space Foundation (LSF) have agreed to share information and services for global spaceflight operations safety initiatives, marking the 100th Commercial Space Situational Awareness Data Sharing Agreement signed by the unified combatant command.

LSF, a nonprofit promoting the development of open-source space systems, is now part of the program that already includes 26 countries, two intergovernmental organizations and three satellite-operating academic institutions, Spacecom said Thursday.

The command provides SSA participants information collected from the Combined Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California for use in rocket launches, planning of satellite maneuvers and other on-orbit activities.

“As more countries, companies and organizations field space capabilities and benefit from the use of space systems, it is in our collective interest to act responsibly, promote transparency and enhance the long-term sustainability, stability, safety and security of space,” said Gen. James Dickinson, commander of Spacecom.

The Spacecom-LSF partnership comes as the command sees increased competition and congestion in the space domain.